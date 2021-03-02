Raising Cane’s makes donation to Humane Society of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will be dog-gone if it doesn’t continue to support animal welfare amid the pandemic.

This week, Raising Cane’s donated $1,897 to the Humane Society of El Paso during a special virtual check presentation.

“Caniacs” were invited to “sit and stay” at home with Cozy Cane, a plush stuffed puppy in holiday PJs. All of the net proceeds went to donations at local animal welfare organizations.

“Community involvement is part of our brand’s DNA, which is one of the many things that makes Cane’s so great,” said Lawrence Juarez, area leader of Restaurants in El Paso.

“It’s important for our crew and customers to know that even during difficult times, Raising Cane’s will still do all we can to support our communities. We’re extremely grateful for all of our generous Caniacs that helped make this year’s plush puppy donation possible, and we’re proud to help support the life-changing work that this local pet welfare organization does for pets in our Community,” added Juarez.

The donation is part of an ongoing relationship between Raising Cane’s and the Humane Society of El Paso, anchored on a commitment to enhancing local animal welfare.

Raising Cane’s has donated more than $850,000 to local animal welfare since 2009.

“We are honored to be the beneficiaries of the Cane’s Plush Puppy fundraiser,” said Humane Society Executive Director Deb Benedict. “The money raised will be used to cover the medical expenses that often add up to a hefty price tag. This donation will help our shelter ensure the health and well-being of our animals by providing them with spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, microchips and routine medical care for the dogs and cats in our care.”