EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso “Raise Your Pick UTEP Giving Day” fundraiser raised over $300,000 with alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends providing over 2,000 gifts.

UTEP says the fundraiser took place last Wednesday, April 12 and was designed to raise funds for close to 50 initiatives on campus, which included programs, research, student support services and scholarships.

Microsoft Corporation was reportedly the official sponsor of the event and provided “$25,000 in matching and challenge funds to incentivize donors to participate in the philanthropic event,” according to UTEP.

If you missed the fundraiser, you could still support UTEP by clicking here: AF Post RYPGD FY23 – The University of Texas at El Paso (utep.edu).