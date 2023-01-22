Except for my Buffalo Bills losing today in the playoffs (yes, I’m a huge fan even though I have never actually watched a game), it was a beautiful day with a high of 56. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico starting at noon through Tuesday 6 AM. Even El Paso and Las Cruces could see some light snow tomorrow evening. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light and variable at calm to 10 mph. The low will drop to 30 at the airport, 26 in the valley.

FORECAST: KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert in anticipation of big weather changes by Monday night. A powerful low-pressure system will move in from Arizona dropping temperatures quickly. Though the high will still reach 57, by the evening, expect a plunge in temperatures as the light rain mixes over to light snow. That chance of light snow will last into the early morning hours of Tuesday. On Tuesday, the day will start with clouds and chilly winds, but the sunshine comes back out by midday with a high of 49. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 54. Thursday will be cloudy and 50 with cooler winds. Friday will be mostly cloudy and 51. Saturday will start out with clouds and few raindrops but end up sunny and windy with a high of 59.