Rage Against the Machine reuniting to perform in El Paso and Las Cruces in 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock fans woke up to some good news on Friday.
Rage Against the Machine announced that it’s getting back together and will be performing in both El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico in 2020.
The band made the announcement on Twitter and followed it up with another tweet saying, “Yes…it’s true…2020…”
The iconic rock band from Los Angeles formed in 1991, but they haven’t performed together since 2011.
The music group has sold millions of records world wide. Some of their most popular songs include, “Guerrilla Radio,” and “Bulls on Parade.”
Rage Against the Machine will be performing in El Paso on March 26, 2020 and in Las Cruces on March 28, 2020.
Ticket sales have not gone on sale and a venue has not been announced.