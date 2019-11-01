Rage Against the Machine reuniting to perform in El Paso and Las Cruces in 2020

DENVER – AUGUST 27: Zach de la Roche fronts Rage Against The Machine as they perform at the Tent State Music Festival to End The War Concert at the Denver Coliseum on August 27, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. Members of the band then joined activists and protesters as they support the Iraq Veterans Against The War as had an anti-war march from the Denver Coliseum to the Pepsi Center during the 2008 Democratic National Convention. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock fans woke up to some good news on Friday.

Rage Against the Machine announced that it’s getting back together and will be performing in both El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico in 2020.

The band made the announcement on Twitter and followed it up with another tweet saying, “Yes…it’s true…2020…”

The iconic rock band from Los Angeles formed in 1991, but they haven’t performed together since 2011.

The music group has sold millions of records world wide. Some of their most popular songs include, “Guerrilla Radio,” and “Bulls on Parade.”

Rage Against the Machine will be performing in El Paso on March 26, 2020 and in Las Cruces on March 28, 2020.

Ticket sales have not gone on sale and a venue has not been announced.