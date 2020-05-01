Rage Against the Machine announces new concert dates for El Paso and Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rage Against the Machine has rescheduled the 2020 El Paso and Las Cruces concert events to 2021.
In March, the rock band postponed their concerts because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rage Against the Machine updated fans on social media on Friday letting them know that their tickets would be honored for the new postponed shows and that the band will also refund ticket money for those who want their cash back.
You can read the full announcement below:
The band will now be playing in El Paso on June 3, 2021 at the Don Haskins Center and in Las Cruces on June 5, 2021 at the Pan American Center.
For more information click here.