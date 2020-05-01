Rage Against the Machine announces new concert dates for El Paso and Las Cruces

Zach de la Roche fronts Rage Against The Machine as they perform at the Tent State Music Festival to End The War Concert at the Denver Coliseum on August 27, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. Members of the band then joined activists and protesters as they support the Iraq Veterans Against The War as had an anti-war march from the Denver Coliseum to the Pepsi Center during the 2008 Democratic National Convention. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rage Against the Machine has rescheduled the 2020 El Paso and Las Cruces concert events to 2021.

In March, the rock band postponed their concerts because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rage Against the Machine updated fans on social media on Friday letting them know that their tickets would be honored for the new postponed shows and that the band will also refund ticket money for those who want their cash back.

You can read the full announcement below:

The band will now be playing in El Paso on June 3, 2021 at the Don Haskins Center and in Las Cruces on June 5, 2021 at the Pan American Center.

