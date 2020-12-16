Questions raised over vaccine injection at UMC event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some of our viewers raised questions about video KTSM 9 News showed from Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccine injections at University Medical Center of El Paso, specifically the second vaccine that was administered.

In our video, you can see the UMC health care worker with his sleeve rolled up, but when it comes time for the injection, it appears that the person administering the shot doesn’t push down on the plunger — the plunger looks like it is already depressed.

Some eagle-eyed KTSM 9 News viewers wondered if the worker received the vaccine at all.

KTSM reached out to UMC — a spokesperson maintains that all five health care workers were given full doses of the vaccine; however, the hospital is taking a closer look at our video.

