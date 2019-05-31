¿Qué Pasa?: Secret speakeasy, SNL legends & drag queens

Local members of the House Democratic Caucus are joining dozens of other state democrats on demanding Governor Greg Abbott to call for an emergency legislative session to take on gun violence.

"The solutions to these problems aren't going to be solved in those hours but the conversations about how we can start the lay the groundwork about how to get them done did start," El Paso State Rep. Joe Moody said.

Six house democrats from El Paso called out Governor Abbott on Wednesday for an emergency session.