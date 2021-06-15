Punk Rock Flea Market returns after over a year of break

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Punk Rock Flea Market returns on July 9 after over a year pause due to the pandemic.

Leah Valdez, the organizer of the market, said they felt it is the right time to reopen the market safely with lowering hospitalizations and more El Pasoans taking the vaccine.

“I cannot wait to see everyone’s beautiful faces again and to have that sense of community because that’s what it’s all about,” she said.

Last time KTSM spoke to Valdez back in October of 2020, she explained they didn’t feel safe opening up even though other outdoor markets were fully functioning.

At that time, Valdez said, there were no signs of the vaccine rollout and the hospitals were still full.

“El Pasoans are finally getting the hang of it. People are getting vaccinated, which is amazing,” said Valdez in the recent interview.

The night market will open its doors on July 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Undisputed Craft House at 1881 Saul Kleinfeld Drive in East El Paso.

Valdez said the patrons will be able to enjoy local vendors, music and a variety of food.

“We’ve missed you guys, we’re really happy to be back and we just can’t wait for July 9th, it’s going to be awesome,” she said.



