Pumps clogged with wipes, latex products, and fabric plague EPWater Station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water is urging the public to stop flushing items down your toilet after pumps at their newest pump station in Far East El Paso has been inundated with clogs over the last week.

According to EPWater spokesperson Carlos Briano, the Montwood Lift Station at Montwood and Street have had to unclog all four pumps multiple times in the last 96 hours due to excessive wipes, latex products, fabric, and feminine products being flushed into the system.

The Montwood Lift Station is the newest in the city, with the best equipment. Since last Friday, station mechanics have unclogged the pumps more than 20 times. As soon as one pump is unclogged, another pump clogs.

EPWater says the process of unclogging the pumps causes an unpleasant odor to drift into the adjacent neighborhood.

Once again, El Paso residents are reminded not to flush wipes, towels, latex or any other item that is non-flushable.