EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday morning, the Public Service Board welcomed its newest member, Stefanie Block Uribarri. She is the General Manager of Pearl Properties, a locally owned real estate investment and management company.

Block Uribarri will fill the Consumer and Citizen Advocacy role. She succeeds Chris Antcliff who served two four-year terms on the Board.

With my experience in community advocacy, I look forward to providing the Board with a customer perspective when it comes to decisions that impact our ratepayers. I’m here to serve our community. Stefanie Block Uribarri , Board Member/ GM of Pearl Properties

Block Uribarri has served on the executive board of the El Paso Apartment Association and the board of directors of the Texas Apartment Association, where she chaired the Independent Rental Owners Committee.

She also served on the City of El Paso Building and Standards Commission and Public Arts Committee. Prior to returning to her hometown of El Paso, she worked at the United Nations and Columbia University.

I am grateful for Chris’ wise counsel and his outstanding service over these last eight years. We also welcome the expertise of Stefanie Block Uribarri in community advocacy and the experience she brings from serving on several local boards and committees. John Balliew, EPWater President & CEO

El Paso Water is governed by the Public Service Board, which consists of the Mayor of the City of El Paso and six board members, who are appointed by the City Council. Board members serve four-year terms.

