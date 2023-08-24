EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The departments of Capital Improvement, Community and Human Development, and Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with the Office of City Rep. Henry Rivera, District 7, invite the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Shawver Park Improvement Project.

The park now features a new handball court. The project was funded through a Community Development Block Grant.

The ceremony will follow a three-wall handball exhibition and the chance for the public to meet El Pasoan Luis “Lucho” Cordova, a nationally top-rated professional handball player. Mr. Cordova has won nine professional titles and four junior national championships.

Who: City of El Paso

What: Ribbon-cutting ceremony and Wall ball exhibition

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023

Where: Shawver Park, 8100 Independence Drive