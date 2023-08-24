EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The departments of Capital Improvement, Community and Human Development, and Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with the Office of City Rep. Henry Rivera, District 7, invite the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Shawver Park Improvement Project.  

The park now features a new handball court. The project was funded through a Community Development Block Grant. 

The ceremony will follow a three-wall handball exhibition and the chance for the public to meet El Pasoan Luis “Lucho” Cordova, a nationally top-rated professional handball player. Mr. Cordova has won nine professional titles and four junior national championships. 

Who:              City of El Paso  

What:             Ribbon-cutting ceremony and Wall ball exhibition  

When:            10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 

Where:          Shawver Park, 8100 Independence Drive 