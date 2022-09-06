EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus has been accredited a “Peripheral Vascular Disease Center of Excellence” by the Joint Commission.

This makes the Memorial Campus one of just two hospitals in the nation and the first in Texas to get this designation.

Hospitals receiving this designation have “demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high-quality peripheral vascular care and patient outcomes,” according to a news release.

Peripheral Vascular Disease or PVD is a slow progressive circulation disorder causing the narrowing and/or blockage of a blood vessel which reduces the blood flow to limbs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 6.5 million people age 40 and older in the United States suffer from PVD. The classic symptoms of PVD are pain in the legs with physical activity, such as walking, that gets better after rest. Risk factors for PVD include smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and being older than 70.