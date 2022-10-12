EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Providence Children’s Hospital kicks off construction on a $15 million dollar project in order to build a new state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Construction began with a groundbreaking event at Providence Children’s Hospital on Wednesday morning, October 12. The $15 million dollar project will construct a brand new NICU, including private suites and advanced technology, in order to care for the sickest of babies in need of advanced care. The project is set to be completed in the Fall of 2023 and is said to be the newest NICU in El Paso. Providence Children’s Hospital is said to offer a Level IV NICU, providing the highest level of care for critically ill infants or infants needing additional care.

