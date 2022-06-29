EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence has appointed Frantz M. Berthaud as the Market Director of Oncology Services for The Hospitals of Providence network.

Berthaud holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Philosophy from Boston College and a Master of Public Health in Health Policy and Management from Boston University School of Public Health. He was recently selected by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) to serve as the Chair of the National Early Careerist Committee, providing mentorship to healthcare leaders under 40.

Berthaud served as the Administrative Director of Disease Center Operations for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. An NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center in Boston, Massachusetts. There, Berthaud most recently led the organization’s lung cancer center and phase 1 research center and played a critical role in shaping the organization’s diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy.

Hospital officials share that his passion and commitment to access and health equity is marked by his advocacy for cancer equity and early detection legislation in the state of Massachusetts.

“In collaboration with the entire physician community, we are making remarkable progress on the cancer front and under Frantz’s leadership we look forward to growing and expanding those services to provide our patients the cancer care they need close to home. Developing a cancer care ecosystem for this region that has access and equity as its foundation is what El Pasoans deserve,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.