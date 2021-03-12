Protestors gather as Congresswoman Escobar tours border facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A small protest during Congresswoman Veronica Escobar’s border facility tour took place Friday morning at the corner of Gateway South and Hondo Pass that was led by Escobar’s campaign opponent, Irene Armendariz Jackson.

“Really it’s just to send a message to CBP that they matter. That we know that they wouldn’t do the atrocities that they were accused of,” Armendariz Jackson told KTSM 9 News.

The accusations occurred in 2019 when Escobar led a Congressional Democratic delegation to tour the Clint border facility that included Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Joaquin Castro, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. During the visit, female detainees inside the facility told the delegation that they were being forced to drink toilet water.

This was in fact the type of toilet we saw in the cell.



Except there was just one, and the sink portion was not functioning – @AyannaPressley smartly tried to open the faucet, and nothing came out.



So the women were told they could drink out of the bowl. https://t.co/rcu9Rt6B2x — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

During the 2019 visit, members of the delegation expressed shock over the lack of what they said was a lack of accountability.

Armendariz Jackson said she put out a call for people to join her once she learned Escobar would be visiting border facilities two years after the Clint and El Paso visits.

“Here we are, two years later after what happened in 2019. We’re back at square one,” said Armendariz Jackson.