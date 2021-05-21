Protestors for ‘EP for Palestine’ to host a march to San Jacinto Plaza

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Local organizers are preparing to host a rally for Palestine this weekend.

The rally ‘EP for Palestine’ will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Paragon Lane at the Islamic Center of El Paso and protestors will march to San Jacinto Plaza. Protestors say they are gathering despite the ceasefire to protest the injustice and atrocities Palestinians face daily.

Ammar Elwazir, vice president for the Muslim Student Association at New Mexico State University, said all they are asking for is basic human rights.

“We cannot stay still and say okay we ceased fire, that’s good but what did you do there was not right even by the law” said Elwazir.

Organizers are asking participants to wear comfortable clothes and to be respectful throughout the event.

They want to remind people that this rally is to give a voice to Palestinians.

