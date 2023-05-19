EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following the incident on May 17 where a man was found on a utility bridge in Downtown El Paso, there are now questions as to whether protective barriers should be installed.

Wednesday’s incident is now the second time in less than a month where a person was found using that bridge. Pedestrian bridges in Downtown El Paso normally have those protective barriers to prevent people from falling into oncoming traffic.

The bridge is used by El Paso Water and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). KTSM did reach out to both organizations for comment.

TxDOT sent a statement that says the following,

“TxDOT utility bridges do not have pedestrian fencing as they are not meant for pedestrian use. We are working collaboratively with utility entities on any additional suggested measures.”– Lauren Macias-Cervantes, TxDot PIO.

EP Water also sent a statement to KTSM that reads,

“The utility bridge in question is owned by TXDOT. EP Water owns infrastructure on the bridge, and we will provide recommendations, if necessary, to TxDOT after a complete evaluation.“- Denise Parra Public Affairs Officer EP Water.

It was revealed that the man on Wednesday was suffering from mental distress.

KTSM 9 reporter Tawny Davis will have more in our 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

