Proposed bill includes $2 million for El Paso transportation and housing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two local projects have been included as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee Appropriations bill, with possibly $2 million to benefit El Paso transportation and housing.

On Wednesday, U.s. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) announced the inclusion of $2 million in funding that could go to the Paso Del Norte Trail Project by the city of El Paso and the Casitas Community project by the El Paso Center for Children.

Each project will receive $1 million in funding if the bill is passed. The FY22 Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee Appropriations bill is expected to advance to the floor for a vote by the full U.S. House of Representatives this week. The legislation must pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by President Joe Biden before funds can be distributed.

“Federal funding is a reflection of our values and the inclusion of these two critical community projects in the appropriations process reaffirms my commitment to improving El Pasoans’ quality of life and help provide housing support for the vulnerable,” Escobar said.

The Paso Del Norte Trail model infrastructure project will create a water-front shared-use path along the Franklin Canal that extends from the entrance of the El Paso Zoo to Tobin Place, which is designed to prioritize connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians, while also providing safe recreation space and creating a community amenity to drive ecotourism. Additionally, the project promotes sustainable development and the utilization of green infrastructure to reduce urban flooding that is exacerbated by climate change.

The Casitas Community housing project addresses regional homelessness of young adults aged 18 to 24 by giving the El Paso Center for Children the opportunity to acquire land and build a 15-unit tiny home community that will give young adults access to short- or long-term housing as well as provide them with a network of staff and counselors.

“I am proud to have secured funding for the Paso Del Norte Trail project, which would utilize green infrastructure to give residents access to a walking trail and active lifestyle, and the Casitas Community project, which would provide housing options and services to vulnerable homeless youth — placing them on a path to long-term success,” said Escobar.

