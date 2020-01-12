Project hopes to bring awareness to human trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday was National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and several El Pasoans did their part to raise awareness in a creative way.

Several organizations came together including the Paso Del Norte Center of Hope and the El Paso Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force to participate in the Red Sand Project.

The project involves laying red sand out on the sidewalk and sketching messages of hope with chalk to represent victims of human trafficking.

“The messages you see on the sidewalk behind me that was put out by the kids and their families is basically telling victims we’re here for you, we take a stand for you, and if you’re in trouble know that there’s resources and support in El Paso for you,” Elke Cumming, Executive Director of the Paso Del Norte Center of Hope told KTSM.

Texas has the second-highest number of human trafficking victims in the country. About 30 families in El Paso took part in the project Saturday morning.