Project BRAVO accepting applications for Utility Assistance Program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For residents applying to Project BRAVO for its Utility Assistance Program, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), or their Weatherization Program, time is running out for its first window of applications.

All other programs are operating based on funding and appointment availability. Households that submit applications before 4:30 PM on January 14th, 2022, will receive notice of eligibility within 2-4 weeks of submitting their application.

Households can submit applications during the following Open Application Periods: January 4, 2022 to January 14, 2022, and January 31, 2022 to February 18, 2022.

To apply for their services, you can visit their online application portal available at www.projectbravo.org or you can pick up a paper application at mailboxes outside their six community centers. Project BRAVO centers are still closed to the public.

According to Project BRAVO, they have received a high number of applications for 2022. They opened their Open/Closed Applications Period window for 2022 services on January 4 and have already reached more than 1000 applications.

All other programs and services such as the Homebuyer Education & Counseling Program and the Patient Assistance Program will continue accepting applications during Closed Application Periods.

Officials encourage families to plan ahead and apply for services as soon as they experience financial hardship during the Open Application Period. A disconnection notice is not needed to qualify for gas/electric/propane utility assistance.

During the Closed Application Period, paper and online applications will not be available until the next Open Application Period. Eligible households may receive up to $2,400 for gas and electric bill payments for 6-12 months in the calendar year.

Project BRAVO received about a tenth of the number of applications we received in all of 2021, during the first two days of reopening for the 2022 program year. We will be closing our application process temporarily so that we can focus our resources on screening and processing the extremely high volume of applications. laura ponce, executive director for project bravo

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.