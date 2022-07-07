EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Project ARRIBA, a nonprofit that operates as a workforce and economic development initiative in the Paso del Norte region, has received a $350,000 grant through The Texas Talent Connection grant program.
Governor Greg Abbott, in a press release, detailed where the nearly $6M in grant funds will be going towards. Project ARRIBA is getting $350,000 for year two of the Equitable Opportunities through Post-Secondary Access program her in the county.
The grant provides post-secondary education, job training, certification, and job placement in the healthcare industry for low-income, unemployed, or underemployed adults.
Abbott announced more than $5.9 million in Texas Talent Connection grants to 18 innovative workforce skills training and job placement programs in communities across the state.
These competitive grant awards are administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The grants support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placements, increased wages, and improved job retention, as well as serve workforce populations with special needs.
The $5,927,532 in Texas Talent Connection grant awards.
Governor Abbott’s initiative for working Texans makes clear the governor’s intention to create “an environment where entrepreneurs and workers have the freedom to aspire, to innovate, to grow, and to prosper.” This grant program seeks applications that support innovation in workforce development and that address the primary focus of this fund, which is to:
- support exemplary workforce training projects that lead to job placement, increased wages, and job retention;
- deliver workforce services in more efficient and innovative ways; and
- provide services to workforce populations with special needs.
