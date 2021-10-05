Project Arriba receives $250k grant to support healthcare workers in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Project Arriba recently received a $250,000 grant from Bank of America to help fill the rising need for healthcare workers in the region.

“We’re incredibly thankful for this contribution from Bank of America,” said Roman Ortiz, CEO for Project ARRIBA. “This generous gift bolsters our efforts to invest in this region and its people and ensures we can continue offering the resources and guidance necessary to connect El Pasoans with jobs and opportunities that truly benefit our community.”

The El Paso region is experiencing a shortgae of healthcare workers at a critical time, according to Project Arriba officials.

Officials say the grant will help guide underemployed communities toward well-paying, stable jobs that directly impact the success of the region.

Project Arriba officials said that, in El Paso, 45% of the region’s Hispanic population does not have training beyond high school, and 45% of households in poverty are female-headed.

With that, Arriba’s programs aim to hep connect individuals in the Hispanic community to critical resources such as language courses and financial guidance that empower participants to seek higher education and fill important gaps in El Paso’s workforce.

More than two decades of data collected as part of an impact study funded by the Hunt Family Foundation indicates that Project Arriba’s programs have added nearly $900 million in value to the El Paso economy, and further show that every dollar invested through ARRIBA’s programs returns more than $28 to the community.

“Health is one of the components that helps create vibrant and competitive communities, and that is why investing in our healthcare workforce is so key here to the future of El Paso,” said Woody L. Hunt, chairman of the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation.

“Project ARRIBA has become a crucial community partner that is helping build the next generation of healthcare workers who come from and understand the unique needs of our region and we’re excited to see their work and impact grow through the investment Bank of America is making in their successful model.”

This project is the most recent in a long history of development initiatives from Project Arriba aimed at assisting economically disadvantaged individuals in gaining the education and job skills needed for demand occupations that pay a family-sustaining, living wage in El Paso. These efforts create proven support systems that offer multigenerational opportunities to participants and their families, according to the program.

“Project Arriba’s 20-plus years of workforce development prove that investments in human capital create organic, impactful returns for the El Paso community,” said Kristi Marcum, president of Bank of America in El Paso. “Supporting Project Arriba in their mission to generate social and economic equity is a natural extension of our work and part of our overall efforts to advance economic mobility here in El Paso.”

Bank of America has previously provided support to the project, including a donation of $40,000 last year to support its “Building Pathways to the Middle Class through Higher Education” initiative.

