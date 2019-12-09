‘Project Arriba’ marks 20 years of helping those in need succeed

A local non-profit organization continues to fulfill its promise of helping and guiding those in need for a better future.

For 20 years now, Project Arriba has helped thousands of people in the border region move forward with their education and careers.



Those in the program such as Jesus Morales said they’re grateful to receive the opportunity, “Without Project Arriba, I wouldn’t be able to be here. I wouldn’t be able to be pursuing my nursing career due to the fact that my economic status wasn’t great at that time as I’m still trying to go full-time student. It’s very hard to work a full-time job and sustain at home.”

Project Arriba helps low-income level individuals to receive their education as well as training to acquire the job skills needed for their future.

“Their perspective here, it’s to make you become a better person in life and just push you even if you’re going through your hardest battles,” Morales shared.

Each participant in the program works with a case manager that helps design a personalized road map to their success, along with assisting with emergency rent and day care if applicable.

“When you look at the statistics of our economy in El Paso, we’re a very young population,” Roman Ortiz, Chief Executive Officer of Project Arriba shared, “Many of us live in poverty and almost every two women that you meet in the community lives in poverty if they’re the head of household. So we want to make sure we can reverse that.”

The program says its mission is to meet regional workforce shortages while strengthening our local economy.



However, it’s also to help improve the lives of those in need.

“I feel like they carry a lot of our weight on their backs and that’s just impressive and a big help overall. I feel like without them, most of us wouldn’t be here,” Morales said.

This year the program is serving 380 individuals, and has assisted over 1,400 people graduate.



The funding comes from the federal, state and local government, as well as private donations/foundations.



If you’re interested in learning more, or see if you may qualify for the program click here.