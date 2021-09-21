Project Amistad hosting conference addressing challenges of rural counties

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amistad is hosting Brewster County Judge Eleazar R. Cano as keynote speaker at the 2021 West Texas El Paso (WTEP) Regional Transportation & Human Services Committee Conference.

It is set for Thursday, September 23 from noon to 5 PM at 3210 Dyer St., 79930. Cano will be speaking at about 1:45 PM.

Cano is set to speak on challenges faced by people in rural counties seeking health and social services in El Paso. Judge Cano graduated from St. Edwards University in Austin with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Education from Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

Amistad said the goal of the conference is to complete the 2022 – 2026 West Texas El Paso (WTEP) Regional Transportation Strategic Plan and approve the goals and objectives that will be implemented over the next five years. The plan is based upon an assessment of the needs of transit dependent populations with special emphasis on older adults, persons with disabilities, persons with low incomes, veterans, commuters, and children.

The WTEP Regional Transportation & Human Services Committee is made up of transportation and nonprofit agencies whose purpose is to improve coordination of transportation services within six West Texas Counties: El Paso, Culberson, Hudspeth, Davis, Webster, and Presidio.