EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Progress321 Board of Directors named Maya Sanchez the new Interim Executive Director. Sanchez joins Progress321 after ten years of service in local government. She led the effort to incorporate the City of San Elizario in 2013 and became its first Mayor. Her leadership and deep passion for promoting the Borderplex region will help to advance the mission of Progress321 further.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maya as our new Interim Executive Director,” says Progress321’s Board President, Gabe Gonzalez. “It is clear she has a vision that aligns with the Board’s goals and that her track record of leadership will help propel Progress321 as we embark on our signature events: 915 Week, El Paso Everywhere, and One Region One Table.”

Sanchez assumed the role on August 16 and will manage all day-to-day operations for

the Borderplex’s leading nonprofit, known for creating opportunities to connect professionals, provide access to local leaders, and empower progressors through programs and committee work. Sanchez will also lead fundraising efforts, as well as community engagement initiatives.

“Though originally from El Paso, I spent many years away. However, I returned permanently in 2010 due to the opportunity and potential I saw in the region. Now, we are witnessing the realization of that potential, and I am committed to sustaining this upward trajectory. Leading Progress321 is the perfect avenue for this endeavor,” says Sanchez.

In addition to running her family business in San Elizario, Texas, with her husband, Sanchez holds the position of Vice-Chair on the board of Border AIDS Partnership and is a member of the Mission Trail Development Committee, an initiative of the County of El Paso’s Economic Development Department.