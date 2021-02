EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A power failure at KTSM’s HUB in Baton Rouge, Louisiana knocked the signal off-air overnight.

Although the power has been restored at the HUB, they are still working to restore our signal. We do not have an estimated time of restoration for the KTSM/NBC feed at this time but will update as soon as we know more.

Our newscasts can be viewed on ktsm.com.