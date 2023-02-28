El PASO, Texas (KTSM)- ProAction’s Stop the Bleed training for high school students begins at El Paso High on Wednesday, March 1.

Officials stated that the training consists of teaching students skills that will give someone with a bleeding wound a better chance of survival.

“We want students to be prepared to treat bleeding emergencies until first responders arrive. From past Stop the Bleed classes, we have found students are eager to learn these skills. They know the possible dangers in public places or even schools. We want to prepare them with the tools that help them save a life,” Director of EMS Education said.

The class is taught by certified EMTs using techniques that lay rescuers and medical professionals can perform.