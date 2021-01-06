Pro-Trump rally in San Jacinto Plaza peaceful

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso supporters of President Donald J. Trump’s effort to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election gathered at San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso on Wednesday.
The group of about 50 supporters gathered at around noon Wednesday to protest what they believe to be an election plagued by fraudulent votes.
After the gathering, the group started marching downtown to show their solidarity with the President.
The gathering was peaceful, unlike protests at the nation’s Capitol, with no incidents occurring.
