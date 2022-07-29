LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Jackson Mississippi abortion clinic that relocated to Las Cruces is set to open next week.

This is the same clinic in the Dobbs Vs. Jackson supreme court case that led to the overturning of Rove V. Wade.

The director preparing the clinic on Hillrise Dr in Las Cruces to receive patients, the director saying both local women and women from other states have called.

“They’re trying to see where can they go so we’re talking to patients from different states, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Florida, now it’s Tennessee, these are places that we talk to ever day, every single day,” said Shannon Brewer the Executive Director for Las Cruces Women’s Health Organization.

Brewer says the clinic will provide both medical and surgical abortions with the goal of providing them up to 18 weeks. Saying that will depend on both the need and the doctors themselves.

“Each doctor has their own stipulations so it’s not like every doctor comes in they’ll be doing procedures up to 19 weeks. Every doctor has their own stipulations they have their own amount of weeks that they stop out they have all these different stipulations, and we go by what the doctors want,” said Brewer.

Right next door to the Las Cruces Women’s Health Organization, the Southwest Coalition for life is planning to open their own center for women.

“Our Guiding Star Center will be a fully licensed medical center offering a full spectrum of life-affirming women’s healthcare focused on fertility, pregnancy, childbirth, lactation, and mothering,” said Mark Cavaliere the Executive Director for the Southwest Coalition for Life said in a statement to KTSM 9 News.





The statement goes on to say that they want to meet with women to provide recourses, talking about the access to abortions in the state.

“Specifically in New Mexico, where the number of abortion facilities is tripling due to the lack of any regulations or medical oversight on abortion up to the moment of delivery without any standards of care, we are concerned that this is becoming a tourist trade by a predatory industry,” the statement from Cavaliere said.

Brewer says she is aware of the plans for a center next door and says she has seen the same in the past at her other locations.

“I don’t think that deters patients, I’ve watched that happen for so long I don’t think that really does a lot of harm for patients because post patients have already made their decision on what their going to do,” said Brewer.

