EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the American Heart Association, people who learn CPR have a better chance of saving a life before first responders arrive at the scene.

Health officials say CPR should be the first line of defense. Pro Action was at Immunize El Paso Friday, teaching attendees about the importance of CPR. Pro Action also touched on the skills and techniques of CPR.

“You need to be at least 16 years old to get your certification. However, any age, anybody can come and take their CPR skills. We’ve had providers down to 4 or 5 years old.”

Pro Action adds that their CPR classes are certified by the American Heart Association, training more than 41,000 people since 1995. Classes are held all week and you can call (915) 532-2771 to schedule a class.