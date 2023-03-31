EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department will be opening private pool rental reservations for all county pools starting Monday, April 3.

The public can reserve a county pool for private events on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during the time frame of 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pool reservations must be made two weeks in advance and can be made for events taking place on or after June 2, 2023.

All reservations can be made in person at the Parks & Recreation administrative office located at 6900 Delta (inside Ascarate Park). Operating hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on county pool reservations, please contact 915-771-2380.