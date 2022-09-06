RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KTSM) – Officers with the Ruidoso Police department responded to a construction crew call who reported a human skull.

According to reports, on Sept 5th, 2022 at 8:13 a.m. RPP was dispatched to the 1811 Sudderth Drive where the crew where completing an excavation when the skull was discovered.

Members with the Ruidoso Police Department along with the Medical Investigators Office investigated the incident.

The Office of the Medical Investigator was contacted along with an anthropologist. Once they were on-scene, it was determined that the bones were from a primitive time.

The Ruidoso Police Department along with the Office of the Medical Investigator will continue the investigation.

