Priest speaks about visiting COVID patients every day in El Paso hospitals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every day El Paso Catholic priests go to hospitals around El Paso to be with COVID-19 patients, often during their last moments.

“Before the Bishop formed this team, I would still go often, maybe not daily, but several times a week,” said Father Ivan Montelongo, an El Paso Catholic priest. Now I find myself going every day because there are a lot of people suffering from this.”

Montelongo is one of three priests who are a part of the COVID team and are tasked with performing sacraments for COVID-19 patients.

Courtesy: Catholic Diocese of El Paso

Photographed from left to right Fr. Miguel Perez, Fr. Michael Lewis, STL, and Fr. Ivan Montelongo.



“This week I had to go for someone young, very young,” said Montelongo, who has been doing this ever since becoming a priest six months ago.

“The people in ventilators they can’t speak — they’re not conscious — so it’s just accompanying them there, they maybe don’t know that we’re there,” he said.

He added that he prays for them even when they are unconscious and accompanies the family. However, sometimes he is actually able to talk to the COVID patients from behind glass.

“But some of them who are not on ventilators, we can call them through the phone,” said Montelongo. “So I’m on one side, they’re on the other side, and even in this social distancing, we can still be present.”

Montelongo told KTSM 9 News that he was chosen by the Bishop for this job because he is young and healthy. He explains that while it’s sad to see so many El Pasoans struggling with the virus, he said he’s privileged to be there for them.

“But it’s also a source of consolation to be able to be with them,” Montelongo said. “Sometimes these people don’t have anybody to be with them and it’s a privilege, at least, for me to be able to accompany them in these last stages of their life.”

Montelongo could be seen leaving Del Sol Medical Center on Friday morning after performing the sacraments for a patient. If anyone would like to have a priest do the same for their loved one in the hospital, you can call the El Paso Catholic Diocese new Pastoral Care Hotline (915) 834-9006.

