President Trump still owes El Paso from 2019 campaign rally

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the City of El Paso looks to trim costs, KTSM wondered if President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has paid the City the half-a-million dollar bill from his February 2019 campaigns top at the El Paso County Coliseum.

City officials say the campaign has not paid the price tag, which was initially billed $470,417 for services rendered, which mostly included overtime for El Paso Police and Fire Department personnel.

The campaign has since incurred $98,787 in late fees, bringing the total amount owed to the City to $569,204.