Breaking News
25 dead in Juarez as number of COVID-19 cases tops 100

President Trump still owes El Paso from 2019 campaign rally

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the City of El Paso looks to trim costs, KTSM wondered if President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has paid the City the half-a-million dollar bill from his February 2019 campaigns top at the El Paso County Coliseum.

City officials say the campaign has not paid the price tag, which was initially billed $470,417 for services rendered, which mostly included overtime for El Paso Police and Fire Department personnel.

The campaign has since incurred $98,787 in late fees, bringing the total amount owed to the City to $569,204.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Lower Valley Family Dollar ransacked on Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lower Valley Family Dollar ransacked on Easter"

President Trump still owes El Paso from 2019 campaign rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump still owes El Paso from 2019 campaign rally"

City of El Paso reports 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday; state parks to remain closed in El Paso next week

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of El Paso reports 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday; state parks to remain closed in El Paso next week"

70-year-old El Pasoan recovers from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "70-year-old El Pasoan recovers from COVID-19"

Debris from deadly crash flew 9 houses down, police say driver ran stop sign at 2x the speed limit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debris from deadly crash flew 9 houses down, police say driver ran stop sign at 2x the speed limit"

Trump press briefing April 17, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump press briefing April 17, 2020"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link