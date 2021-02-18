President Biden’s visit to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine operation pushed back till Friday

Next month marks one year since the country shut down.

WASHINGTON, DC (NBC News) — President Joe Biden is stuck in Washington, his trip to a Michigan vaccine plant today is being rescheduled due to bad weather.

The same exact bad weather that is delaying covid vaccine shipments across the country.

The White House plans to spend $1.6 billion on more covid tests and supplies.

While waiting for congress to approve massive relief, storms affecting 30 states are delaying vaccine shipments.

The US is now vaccinating $1.7 million people every day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns cases are dropping because we’re coming off the holiday surge, not because more people are getting shots.

New strains of the coronavirus could push those numbers back up.

Instead of Spring, the Biden administration now says due to production delays it’ll be July before a vaccine is available to every American.

The CDC predicts 559,000 deaths by then.