President Biden’s first official trip to speak with Americans face to face comes today in a socially-distanced TV town hall in Milwaukee

Biden will reveal a new immigration reform bill this week

WASHINGTON, DC (NBC News) — President Joe Biden is back in Washington for the moment.

The 46th president of the United States hitting the road this week, focusing on the pandemic, the economy and immigration.

The President heads to Milwaukee today, his first trip out of Washington since taking office.

On Tuesday he’ll answer questions at a town hall sure to focus on the covid pandemic.

Even with new cases and death rates improving, there are serious challenges.

New variants of the virus have popped up in 41 states.

Governors, Democrat and Republican are raising concerns about the vaccine rollout.

The White House responded Monday night that they’re working to improve data and reporting.

America’s governors and mayors understand the fight against COVID-19 and the urgency of another relief bill. Yesterday, I met with a bipartisan group of them to discuss the American Rescue Plan and how we can work together to meet the crises we face. pic.twitter.com/QpJqaKQFuM — President Biden (@POTUS) February 13, 2021

Democrats this week are writing up their plan for a vote next week, hoping to get some Republican lawmakers to support it.

Making it easier to apply for asylum seekers before reaching the border and expanding benefits for dreamers.