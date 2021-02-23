The leaders are expected to discuss a plan for the U.S and Canada to slow the spread of Covid-19

WASHINGTON, DC (NBC News) — Foreign policy takes center stage in Washington today as President Joe Biden holds his first one-on-one meeting with a foreign leader.

It’s virtual, he’ll speak with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trade, climate change and the covid pandemic are expected to dominate today’s conversation between Biden and Trudeau.

Rebuilding America means helping small businesses survive and the government says 400,000 have closed their doors.

Biden announced a two week window for businesses with fewer than 20 workers to apply for loans, the President is pushing Congress to approve his relief plan which includes billions more for small business loans.

Now, Congress turns its attention to last month’s riot at the Capitol.

A congressional panel will hear from Washington’s Police Chief and three who resigned after the attack. That includes the former sergeant at arms for the house and senate, speaking publicly for the first time and former Capitol Police Chief, Steven Sund.

Lawmakers want to know why they weren’t prepared, and why it took so long to secure the building.

Merrick Garland, President Biden’s attorney general nominee says the siege will be his top priority if confirmed.