Biden follows through on campaign promise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Biden signed the executive order dismantling the ban of transgender people openly serving today.

The founder of the Borderland Rainbow Center, Dr. Brenda Risch told KTSM 9 News that for the first time ever, there’s a clear and strong direction that discrimination against LGBTQ is not going to be legal.

Along with Dr. Risch, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar tweeted her support of the new order.

This is an incredible victory for our LGBTQ+ community and our military.



The discriminatory ban against transgender service members was a hateful policy that violated American values and undermined our military readiness and national security. https://t.co/CEgFOUiNp2 — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) January 25, 2021

In July 2017, former President Trump released a series of tweets that barred transgender people to serve in the military.

The transgender community that was openly serving the military were grandfathered in and were able to maintain their status in armed forces.

Biden’s newly confirmed defense secretary, Lloyd Austin announced his support for overturning the ban during his confirmation hearing last month.