Preparedness and prevention ahead of New Mexico Wildfire Awareness Week

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has proclaimed March 28 through April 3 as Wildfire Awareness Week in New Mexico.

The risk for catastrophic wildfires in New Mexico is exceptionally high due to significant drought across the Southwest. Approximately 80 wildfires have burned more than 2,000 acres of state and private land since Jan. 1 in New Mexico.

A majority of those fires were caused by people and could have been avoided by carefully observing basic precautions.

“Hotter and drier conditions from climate change have created a drought-stricken environment

in our state that can fuel stronger, more frequent fires that threaten lives and property,” said

State Forester Laura McCarthy. “We need residents and visitors to do their part and take steps

to prevent unwanted wildfires from starting all year long.”

There are many ways the public can help prevent wildfires and protect communities.

Follow local fire restrictions, ensuring campfires are out cold, securing tow chains on trailers and RVs so they don’t drag and keep spark arrestors in proper working order on off-road vehicles.

Stay fire safe around your home and workplace when using equipment that could cause a spark. When working outside, have a shovel, water or fire extinguisher nearby to quickly put out flames from sparks that could catch dry grass and other flammable materials on fire.

Never toss cigarettes, matches or other smoking materials from moving vehicles. Dry grass along roadsides can easily ignite within minutes.

Follow local ordinances when burning yard waste and do not burn debris or weeds on windy days. Keep a shovel, water or fire extinguisher on hand to keep fires in check.

The primary threats to homes during a wildfire are embers and small flames. Wind can carry

small pieces of burning debris (embers) more than a mile from a wildfire igniting spot fires,

homes, and other flammable objects. Understanding and maintaining the Home Ignition Zone

is the best way to withstand the threat of wildfire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the Home Ignition Zone includes three specific areas:

The immediate zone: area within 5 feet of your home where embers are most likely to settle and ignite structures.

The intermediate zone: area within 5 to 30 feet of your home where fire-resistant landscaping and creating breaks can help decrease fire behavior.

The extended zone: area within 30 to 100 feet of your home where clearing ladder fuels can help keep flames on the ground and out of the treetops.

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Forestry Division is joining its local,

state, federal and tribal partners in encouraging New Mexicans to remember that wildfire

preparedness is year-round and it’s everyone’s responsibility to prevent human-caused

wildfires.

The following links provide more information on what to do before, during and after a

wildfire: http://www.emnrd.state.nm.us/SFD/, /https://www.nfpa.org/, https://facnm.org/, https://afterwildfirenm.org/