Premiere Truck Group Service Member Graduation; military members transition to civilian career

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — This Thursday morning, students in the Premier Truck Group Technical Skills program celebrated a first time graduation in Fort Bliss.

This was for military members transitioning into their civilian career. The program is composed of hand on, tuition free, industry aligned and designed to help veterans find career opportunities while civilian life. The duration of the program is twelve weeks.

The program provides Fort Bliss service members with Diesel Commercial Vehicle Technician skills.

“Work ethic organization, attenion to detail and teamwork those things transition well into the civilian workforce and those are the attributes that are the attributes that are needed in our shops.” says, Rich Shearing, Premier Truck Group President.

Hannah McMullen a program graduate adds, “It’s an amazing opportunity, I’m really glad that I just kind of happened to stumble upon it.”

The event was also attended by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar who congratulated the graduates.