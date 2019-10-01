Prayer vigil held for Coronado student killed in weekend crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students and community members came together Monday night at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church in the Upper Valley to remember the Coronado student who lost his life in a crash Saturday night.

Classmates of 16-year-old Jose Prieto, a Coronado High School junior, packed the church with tears in their eyes.

Police say 18-year-old Daniel Posada, was speeding down Mesa Street just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in a Mercedes with four other teens as passengers when he crashed into a car pulling out of an apartment complex. Prieto and an unidentified 16-year-old were taken to University Medical Center where Prieto later died.

Police also say two other teens who were in the car ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

One of Prieto’s friends, Ricardo Sanchez, says he was a passenger in the crash. He says Prieto seemed okay afterward. “Jose stated he was fine; he told me he was fine, just that his back hurt. And afterward, I just didn’t see him again,” Sanchez said.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, EPISD said, “the thoughts and prayers of the entire EPISD family are with the Coronado community and the Prieto family.” It goes on to say that EPISD will have counselors available to any student or faculty member who may need to speak with someone on Tuesday.

No charges have been filed against either driver in the crash.