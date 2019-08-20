Prayer service at new memorial for Walmart shooting victims

The Diocese of El Paso wants to create another place where people can pray and visit.

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso and family came together for a prayer in front of a memorial set up Monday morning for the victims of the Walmart shooting.

The prayer service took place at the statue of the Lady of Guadalupe at the Diocesan Pastoral Center.

“It gave us a little bit of motivation as far as continuing,” said Gilbert Anchondo.

Brenda and Gilbert Anchondo are remembering their son Andre and daughter-in-law Jordan Anchondo.

“Both of them would be very proud of what is happening here at this memorial,” said Gilbert Anchondo.

22 white ribbons were tied to the trellis representing the 22 victims. Each of those ribbons had a petition or note written by those attending.

“We want people to know that they are all welcome. It doesn’t matter their faith background. It doesn’t matter what their relationship with God is,” said El Paso Diocese Bishop Mark Seitz.

Among the families praying at the service was Sandra Attaguile honoring her brother David Johnson.

For Raul Flores, who is mourning his parents Maria and Raul Flores, it’s a message for his role models, “Just that God keep my parents safe. And that I love them very much and I’ll be with them soon. I know the last words he said to me was, he wanted me to be happy and to live my life. And I’m going to do that,” Flores said.

The memorial is expected to stay up for a few months so the public can continue visiting.

The diocese said anyone can stop by and add a ribbon at any time.