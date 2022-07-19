EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 4,000 El Paso Electric customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, as El Paso is expected to reach record-breaking temperatures.

The two areas impacted as of 3:15 p.m. are Horizon City, where approximately 2,300 customers are without power around Darrington Road and Horizon Boulevard, and the Cielo Vista area, where two separate outages are reported. About 1,750 customers are without power in that east El Paso neighborhood.

It’s unclear what caused the outages Tuesday afternoon. However, El Paso Electric says high temperatures are expected in the next several days, and they are monitoring the situation. They encourage customers to save energy between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.