EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 2,200 residents in the Socorro area are experiencing a power outage on Friday morning, according to the El Paso Electric website.

According to the EPE Outage Map, 2,286 people are affected by the outage, which was reported at about 6:55 a.m.

El Paso Electric crews are working to restore power.

No word yet on what caused the outage, but EPE’s website estimates power will be restored at 11 a.m.