EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 3,200 people are being affected by a power outage that happened Friday in Horizon City, according to El Paso Electric’s Power Outage map.

The outage map reports that 3,271 people near Horizon Boulevard and Darrington Road were affected.

The outage was reported at 12:26 p.m. on Friday and the expected time of restoration is 2:30 p.m.