As the bar industry in El Paso grows, so do the concerns with the effects of drinking alcohol.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) invited alcohol-serving business owners to a community forum and reminded them of the regulations.

This is the first forum TABC held with the El Paso community along with restaurant and bar owners. The commission gave tips and addressed any issues that can occur when serving alcohol.

"If we're at your location, we're there for a reason. We just didn't go down the street and pick you at random to go into your location and do an inspection of the location," Paul Parent, Major of the West Texas Region with TABC said.

Parent told KTSM the forum was not just to educate and inform the community, but also to help businesses who serve alcohol stay in business.