Power outage in Far East El Paso affects more than 2,400

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 2,400 homes in Far East El Paso are without power Saturday.

According to El Paso Electric’s outage map, 2,456 customers in the Homestead Meadows area are affected by the outage.

The outage was first reported at 11:44 a.m. on Saturday. Crews are expected to restore power by 3:45 p.m.

There’s no word yet on what caused the outage.

