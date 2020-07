El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A power outage has been reported in east El Paso Thursday evening.

According to El Paso Electric’s outage map, more than 2,000 customers are without power near Pellicano and George Dieter.

El Paso Electric said crews are working on fixing the outages and that there is no need for customers to report the incident.

#EPElectric Power Outage Update: There are scattered power outages throughout service area. There is no need to report the outage. EPE crews are aware & will respond to each outage as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate your patience as we work to address these matters. pic.twitter.com/3zJ7OoANpA — El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) July 10, 2020

