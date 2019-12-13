‘Possible explosive’ device found at a thrift store on Alameda, school evacuated El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Lower Valley shopping Center and nearby elementary school were evacuated after a “possible explosive item,” was found, the El Paso Police Department said.

The item was found at the Family Thrift Store at 7108 Alameda Friday afternoon, police said in an alert.

“Bomb squad has been requested to render the item safe,” police said.

Ascarate Elementary School evacuated the campus as a precaution, police said.

This is a developing story. KTSM will update this story as more information becomes available.