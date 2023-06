UPDATE: CPR was performed on the child and the parents refused transport to the hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Fire Department is responding to a possible child drowning Thursday, June 8 in East El Paso.

The incident was reported at 4:13 p.m. at the 2004 block of Seagull Dr. in East El Paso.

Details are limited at this moment.

